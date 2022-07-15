Plans announced for another new grocery store in Pennsylvania

Plans were recently announced for constructing a new grocery store in one of Pennsylvania's most underserved areas.

In 2019, the Shop 'n Save grocery store in the Hill District of Pittsburgh closed, leaving the neighborhood a relative food desert.

A food desert is an area that lacks access to fresh, healthy food. Typically, these areas are located in low-income neighborhoods and are often unsafe or difficult to reach.

As a result, residents living in food deserts are forced to rely on fast food and processed snacks for their meals. Unfortunately, this can lead to a number of health problems, including obesity and diabetes.

But by next spring, Abdullah Salem, who also owns Salem's Market and Grill in the Strip District, plans to open a new store in the Hill District.

The new grocery store will be called Salem’s Marketplace and Artpark.

According to reports, the supermarket will offer fresh, locally sourced produce, meat and seafood, snacks, and other household items.

The market's owner says he was inspired to open a store in the Hill District after seeing the community's need for fresh, affordable food options. Salem says he plans to offer competitive prices and employment opportunities to residents of the Hill District.

The new store will be located in the Centre Heldman Plaza at 1850 Centre Avenue and is set to open next spring.

However, Salem is also hosting a neighborhood event this Sunday, July 17, 2022, from 1 pm to 6 pm in the shopping plaza. This free community celebration will feature local artists, vendors, music, and activities for the entire family.