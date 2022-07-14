Pennsylvania libraries giving out free lunches to kids this summer

Some Pennsylvania libraries are giving out free lunches to kids this summer to help battle food insecurity until school starts up again in the fall.

Imgorthand/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Across Pennsylvania, families are struggling to put food on the table. According to a recent report, nearly one in four children in the region live in poverty, and one in nine people in Pennsylvania are dealing with food insecurity.

For many of these families, summer can be a particularly difficult time. With school out, children lose access to free or reduced-price lunch programs. As a result, they may go hungry for days at a time.

Fortunately, Dauphin County libraries are helping to fill the gap. Through a partnership with the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, the libraries are offering free lunches to all children under the age of 18. The menu includes sandwiches, fruit, and milk, and all meals meet USDA nutrition guidelines.

In addition to getting a nutritious meal, children can also take part in fun learning activities. The program is currently serving 50 to 100 lunches per day, and it is making a difference in the lives of local families.

The program is helping to ensure that children have access to nutritious food during the summer months. It is also providing an opportunity for children to engage in learning activities during a time when they would otherwise be out of school.

The program is making a positive impact on the lives of families in the Susquehanna Valley and is helping to combat food insecurity in the region.