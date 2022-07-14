Wisconsin woman says her rent went up more than $500 this year

A Wisconsin woman is speaking out about a steep rent increase that has made it difficult to meet ends.

Jean, a Wisconsin woman who prefers not to give her last name, told reporters that her rent went up by nearly $500 this year.

The rent increase came as a surprise to Jean, who had been living in the same apartment at Michael Heights in La Crosse for the past five years. When she first moved into her unit, the rent was $750.

For the first few years, the monthly rent would increase from $10 to $20 when she renewed her annual lease. However, last year, her rent shot up to $920. When her lease renews again this November, the new monthly rate will be $1465.

Wisconsin has seen a 10% across-the-board increase in rent prices in the last year, but nowhere near the 58% increase that Jean has experienced.

Jean is not alone in her struggles. Many people across Wisconsin are struggling to keep up with rising rent prices.

Many of Jean's friends and neighbors have had to move out of the apartment complex because they could not afford to pay the steep increases on their fixed income.

For some, the only option may be to move to a less expensive part of the state. Others may be forced to rely on government assistance programs or move into cheaper housing options, such as roommate situations or group homes.

Whatever the case may be, it is clear that rising rent prices are causing hardship for many people in Wisconsin.