World famous Mecum Car Auction is coming to Pennsylvania this month

Calling all car enthusiasts. The world-renowned Mecum Car Auctions will sell more than 1,000 classic and exotic cars in Pennsylvania this month.

Energyy/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Mecum Auctions is returning to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this month for their annual car auction.

This year, the event will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex from July 27 to 30. The three-day event will feature a wide variety of vehicles from all eras, including muscle cars, exotic cars, and more.

The cost of admission is $20 if you purchase a ticket in advance or $30 at the door on the day of the event. The auctions are set to start around 11 am each day and will be televised on MotorTrend.

Mecum Auctions is one of the world's largest collector car auctions in the world and features a wide variety of vehicles from all eras. So, whether you're in the market for a new classic car or just looking to browse, the Mecum Car Auction is sure to have something for everyone.

With vehicles from brands like Ferrari, Porsche, and Lamborghini, there's something for every taste and budget.

In addition to purchasing some genuinely unique vehicles, attendees will also have the opportunity to meet some of the world's top automotive experts. There will also be a variety of automotive-related vendors and activities for attendees to enjoy.

The Mecum Auction also offers automotive-related merchandise, making it the perfect one-stop shop for all your classic car needs.

Whether you're in the market for a new car or enjoy seeing some of the world's finest automobiles, Mecum's Car Auction is sure to be an event you won't miss.