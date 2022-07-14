Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27th

Later this month, a popular grocery store chain will celebrate the grand opening of a new location in South Dakota with giveaways, discount cards, prize sweepstakes, and more.

Muratsenel/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular family-owned grocery store chain Natural Grocers recently announced that the grand opening of its new Sioux Falls store would be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

The new store will be located at 2601 S. Louise Avenue.

This will be the company's first location in South Dakota and will surely be a hit with the community. The store will offer a wide variety of organic and natural groceries, as well as discounts, gift card giveaways, prize sweepstakes, and more during the grand opening.

The grand opening event will begin at 8:30 am on July 27th. The first 150 customers at the store will be given mystery gift cards worth anywhere from $5 to $500. There will also be a prize wheel at the event giving customers another chance to win more prizes.

In addition, customers who visit the new store between July 27th and August 10th can enter a special grand prize drawing where they can win an Aventon e-bike or a $500 store gift card.

This new store will offer Sioux Falls residents convenient access to affordable, healthy food options. In addition, natural Grocers' knowledgeable staff will be available to provide shoppers with information and assistance in choosing the best products for their families.

The grocery store, which specializes in organic and natural foods, will offer a wide selection of produce, meat, dairy, and dry goods. In addition to groceries, Natural Grocers will also sell supplements, body care products, and household items.

Natural Grocers is committed to providing customers with the highest quality products at the best possible prices. We're excited to welcome them to the Sioux Falls community.