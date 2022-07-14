Controversial restaurant owned by Colorado Congresswoman closed July 10th

A popular but controversial restaurant owned by a Colorado Congresswoman was forced to close on July 10th.

Anna Subbotina/Canva Pro

Typically, when someone opens a restaurant, they expect that they'll be able to continue leasing the space for the foreseeable future. However, that was not the case for Colorado's Republican Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert.

According to reports, Rep. Boebert was left with no choice but to close down Shooters Grill earlier this month, on July 10th, after the owner of the building decided not to renew their lease at 120 E. 3rd in Rifle.

Shooters Grill was known for its delicious corned beef sandwiches, burgers, and fries. However, one of the more unique yet controversial features of Shooters Grill is that the waitstaff was allowed to carry pistols in a holster on their hip while they were working.

This feature was lauded by many of the establishment's conservative guests. But others felt uneasy about it.

According to reports, the restaurant had a sign on the door letting patrons know that they should expect to see pistols and rifles inside the eatery. Rep. Boebert decided to take advantage of Colorado's open-carry law as a safety measure after an incident occurred near the restaurant.

Rep. Boebert said the decision wasn't a gimmick. Instead, she was trying to keep herself and her staff safe. In essence, the waitresses at Shooters Grill doubled as security personnel.

Regardless of one's opinion on the matter, it is clear that Shooters Grill made an impact during its time in operation. It will be missed by many locals and tourists who enjoyed stopping by when they were in town.