Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13th

A popular grocery store in New Jersey is closing next month, leaving many residents scrambling to find a new place to do their weekly grocery shopping.

Bill Oxford/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Change can be difficult, especially when it comes to our daily routines. We become creatures of habit, and the comfort of the familiar is often hard to give up. That's certainly the case with the impending closure of a popular grocery store, Superfood Town, on Route 35 in Ocean Township.

Next month, the grocery store will shut its doors for good, leaving many shoppers scrambling to find a new place to do their weekly shopping.

While the decision to close was undoubtedly complex, the store's management believes it is in the business's best interests.

While the exact reason for the closure has not been announced, it is clear that the community will significantly miss Super Foodtown.

For many people, the store was more than just a place to buy groceries; it was also a place to socialize and catch up with friends. Super Foodtown provided a much-needed sense of community in an increasingly digital world.

However, that doesn't make the transition any easier for loyal customers who have come to rely on the store for their groceries. In the coming weeks, many shoppers will be forced to confront the realities of change and adapt to a new way of life.

The store will close next month on August 13th, but the memories of its impact on the Ocean Township community will live on.

In the meantime, shoppers can find a list of other Super Foodtown locations on the company’s website.