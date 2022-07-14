Major Michigan cannabis distributor abruptly closes multiple store locations

A major cannabis distributor in Michigan recently closed multiple store locations with little notice to their employees or customers.

Casarsu Guru/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's always sad to see a local business close its doors. We've seen so many companies struggle to stay afloat in recent months, and it's heartbreaking to see yet another one succumb to the challenges of the market.

Unfortunately, that's what happened recently with Lume Cannabis Company, a Michigan-based marijuana retail giant that operates nearly 30 stores across the state.

The company abruptly closed four retail locations on Monday, July 11, citing the need to be "better aligned for future growth."

However, according to reports, a former employee said that "lack of revenue" was the reason for closing the four store locations.

The locations that were impacted by the closures are:

Bay City,

Christmas,

Cheboygan, and

Southfield.

This undoubtedly came as a surprise to the employees of those stores, as well as to the customers who patronized them. But it's important to remember that businesses sometimes have to make tough decisions to ensure their long-term viability.

We can only imagine how difficult this decision must have been for the company's leadership. While we don't know all the details of their decision-making process, we know that Michigan marijuana industry prices and profit margins have diminished drastically since the market emerged in December 2019. This is likely a contributing factor to their decision to close up shop.

Lume Cannabis Co. is one of Michigan's largest vertically integrated cannabis companies, with cultivation, processing, and retail operations.

It is unclear how the closures will impact many employees. However, according to local reports, those who worked at the shuttered locations were given severange pay and the option to accept a position at one of the company's other Michigan locations.

We wish the best for all those affected by this closure and hope that they can find new jobs quickly.