Another popular retail clothing store in Washington set to close after 29 years

A popular independently-owned clothing store in Washington is closing its doors after serving the community for nearly three decades.

Fiphoto/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Another iconic retail clothing store is closing down due to the pandemic.

The owner of Renee's Contemporary Clothing at 2820 Colby Avenue in downtown Everett recently announced she will be closing the business after more than 29 years.

It's always sad to see a local business close its doors, especially one that has been around for as long as Renee's Contemporary Clothing. The store has been a staple in the Everett community for nearly three decades and will be sorely missed.

The decision to close is due to a significant decrease in sales, which can be attributed to the reduction in foot traffic in the area. However, according to local reports, the store was doing well before the pandemic.

However, during the pandemic closures, e-commerce sales have been the only thing keeping the business afloat. Now that most of the clothing store's sales have halted, the company is no longer profitable.

Many small businesses in the area have faced similar challenges. They can't compete with the deep discounts and wide selection offered by the big box stores and e-commerce giants. As a result, they are forced to close their doors, leaving the community without a vital source of goods and services.

It's a sad situation, but it's one that we see all too often.

We hope that the owner of Renee's Contemporary Clothing and her team will be able to find success in their future endeavors.