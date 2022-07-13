Beloved North Carolina restaurant and art gallery closed this week

Another popular restaurant and art gallery in North Carolina has closed its doors food good this week.

Microgen/Getty Images/Canva Pro

After two years in business, the popular vegetarian restaurant Alchemy has closed its doors.

The restaurant, which was located at 2517 Distribution Street in Charlotte, was known for its inventive plant-based and vegan dishes. Unfortunately, the beloved eatery served its last dinner on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

While the reasons for the closure are not yet known, it is clear that the restaurant will be sorely missed by both vegetarians and meat-eaters alike.

It's been a tough year for restaurants. With food prices rising and staffing shortages due to the pandemic, many have been forced to close their doors. The impact has been felt particularly hard in small towns, where local businesses are the lifeblood of the community.

Alchemy was one of the few restaurants in the city that offered a truly unique dining experience, and its loss will be felt by many.

The popular eatery was known for its creative and delicious plant-based dishes, which were often made with locally sourced ingredients, as well as its vibrant art shows and live music events.

The gallery and event space attached to the restaurant will also be closing.

The restaurant was also known for its lively atmosphere and its commitment to sustainability.

While the closure of Alchemy is sad news for the community, the owners are hopeful that someone will lease the space and continue to bring art and good food to downtown Charlotte.

In the meantime, they encourage everyone to support other local businesses.