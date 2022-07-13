Iconic New York restaurant closes after 65 years

A popular and iconic restaurant in New York has closed its doors for good this month after serving the community for more than six decades.

bit245/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Saturday was a sad day for New York food enthusiasts.

After 65 years of operation, The Good Steer restaurant on Long Island has closed its doors. The news was announced on the restaurant's Facebook page on Sunday morning, with a post thanking customers for their support over the years.

The owner of the restaurant had to make a tough decision. He closed the restaurant because of inflation and the economic pressure it put on him. He said that prices have been rising and that costs have been increasing.

He also said that since March, there had been a 60% drop in the number of people who come to his restaurant. Clearly, this was a tough decision for him to make, but he felt he had no other choice.

Despite its loyal following, the restaurant was unable to compete with the lower prices and convenience of its rivals. The owner tried to keep the restaurant afloat by cutting costs and raising prices, but ultimately it wasn’t enough.

The Good Steer was known for its delicious food and hospitality, and it will be missed by many.

The restaurant was an icon of Long Island dining, and its closure is a sign of the times. We can only hope that other restaurants will be able to weather the storm and remain open for business.

The Good Steer may be gone, but it will surely not be forgotten by those who loved its burgers and shakes.