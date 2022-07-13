Beloved Texas diner set to close July 30th

A popular American-style diner in Texas will be closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

Joshua Resnick/Canva Pro

It is always sad to see a local restaurant close its doors, but sadly, it has become common.

Sala & Betty, a local restaurant in Texas known for its New American diner-style fare, will be closing at the end of the month. Its last day at 5201 Airport Boulevard will be Saturday, July 30, 2022. However, the restaurant will be available for private events during August.

The decision to close the restaurant comes from its owner, who has decided to retire. While this is a common reason for many local restaurants to complete, it is disappointing news for regular customers.

While it's understandable that someone would want to retire after years of hard work, it's still a loss for the community. Local restaurants are often a gathering place for friends and families, providing their owners an essential source of income.

When a restaurant closes, it's not just the customers who feel the impact. The employees lose their jobs, as well.

Sala & Betty was known for its great burgers, sandwiches, meatloaf, bread pudding, and more, including many vegetarian options. It also served wine and beer, making it a perfect spot for a casual night out with friends. The restaurant will be missed by many in the community.

While this may be the end of an era for Sala & Betty, it is essential to remember that many other great local restaurants are still going strong. So although we will miss Sala & Betty, there are plenty of other great places to get our fix of delicious food.