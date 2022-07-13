Satisfy your sweet tooth at Pennsylvania's famous Dessert Festival on July 16th

Looking for some delicious summer fun this weekend? Why not check out the Dessert Festival at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this Saturday.

Cavanimages/Canva Pro

If you're looking for a summer treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than this weekend's Dessert Festival.

The event, which will be held on July 16, 2022, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex & Expo Center in Harrisburg, will feature a wide variety of delicious desserts, including cakes, pies, ice cream, and more.

From 11 am to 6 pm on Saturday, you'll have the chance to sample some of Pennsylvania's best desserts. There will be something for everyone, including gluten-free and vegan options, so come hungry and don't forget to bring your sweet tooth.

The event will feature local businesses and bakers, including amateur and professionals. Cecilia Davis, the founder of the event, is a certified pastry chef and the owner of CeCe’s Cake Shop in Harrisburg. Davis said that the festival is designed to highlight the incredible talent of local bakers.

There will also be food trucks on hand serving up savory fare so that you can balance out your meal with a little something more substantial. In addition, there will be live music and entertainment, making the Dessert Festival the perfect place to spend a summer day.

So whether you’re a chocoholic, a fan of fruity desserts, looking to indulge in a classic dessert, or try something new, be sure to mark your calendar for July 16th and plan to check out this year's Dessert Festival.