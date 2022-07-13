Grocery Outlet set to open new location in Idaho on July 14th

The popular discount grocery store chain, Grocery Outlet, is opening a new store location in Idaho this month.

Anna Shvets/Pexels/Canva Pro

Idaho residents will soon have a new place to do their grocery shopping, as Grocery Outlet is set to open a new store location later this month.

The new grocery store will be located at 2455 East 25th Street in Idaho Falls. The grand opening is scheduled for July 14, 2022.

Grocery Outlet is known for its low prices on a wide variety of items, making it a popular choice for budget-conscious shoppers. The new Idaho Falls store will offer even more savings opportunities, with weekly special deals and discounts on selected items.

Whether you're looking for fresh produce, meat, poultry, or household supplies, you're sure to find everything you need at Grocery Outlet.

The discount supermarket chain offers brand-name products at a fraction of the cost of other grocery stores. The stores are also well-stocked with a variety of seasonal items, making it a great place to shop for holiday gifts.

With the opening of the new store location, Idaho residents will now have a convenient place to find affordable groceries.

Grocery Outlet is a chain of discount grocery stores that first opened its doors in 1946. With the addition of this new store, Grocery Outlet will have a total of eight locations in Idaho. There are currently over 400 Grocery Outlet stores nationwide.

So mark your calendars and make sure to stop by the new Grocery Outlet store in Idaho Falls when it opens this week on July 14th.