Pennsylvania summer camp teaches kids how to become wealthy

A unique summer camp in Pennsylvania cleverly named "Buy the Hood" aims to teach kids how to become wealthy through investing, buying real estate, and managing personal finances.

Weekend Images/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Six years ago, James Williams, a real estate agent and investor, and Corey Camp, a special education teacher at Mastery Charter School, came up with a unique idea for a kid's summer camp.

They named their program "Buy the Hood" with the goal of teaching Pennsylvania youth about the fundamentals of building wealth through real estate investing, managing personal finances, and acquiring assets.

The camp, which runs on six Saturdays each summer, is geared toward children five years and up. However, the camp organizers encourage parents to attend with their children to get the most out of the experience.

According to the camp's website, kids are taught lessons on the following topics:

the concept of money

how to create a budget

how a bank operates

how kids can become their own bank

basic stock market terminology

how to set up a system to select profitable companies

an introduction to cryptocurrency as an asset class

Kids who participate in the camp learn about these different financial concepts and how to apply them in real-life situations.

By the end of the camp, participants have a better understanding of how to manage their money and create financial stability for themselves and their families.

Since many of these topics are not explicitly taught in schools, this educational event is an excellent opportunity for kids in Pennsylvania to learn about something that can significantly impact their future.

You can learn more about this summer program on their website, BuyTheHood.com.