Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf authorizes $300 million to increase staff in nursing homes

There is good news for nursing homes in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf has authorized an additional $300 million yearly in Medicaid reimbursements, meaning that Pennsylvania nursing homes will receive nearly 20% more funding.

Fstop123/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that $300 million will be allocated to nursing homes in the state to increase staffing levels.

The additional funds will be used to hire more staff, improve worker salaries, provide training on infection control measures, and hopefully improve the quality of care that residents and patients receive in these facilities.

In a statement, Gov. Wolf said that "ensuring the health and safety of our nursing home residents is a top priority." He added that the state is "committed to doing everything we can to protect them."

The move has been welcomed by nursing home advocates, who say it will help improve the quality of care for residents. However, some critics have questioned whether the funding will be enough to make a significant difference.

According to reports, the goal is to ensure that every nursing home in Pennsylvania has the staffing to keep residents safe. The $300 million will be in addition to the $200 million already allocated for nursing home care during the pandemic.

This is the first time the Medicaid reimbursement rate has increased in almost a decade. Officials say that it will boost worker salaries, staffing levels, and retention while stabilizing the facilities’ finances.

This is excellent news for a state with one of the largest nursing home populations. Trade associations say that some facilities have been closing or downsizing because they lose money on each Medicaid-covered resident.

Hopefully, with this much-needed funding increase, nursing homes can provide even better care for Pennsylvania residents.