USPS just raised postage prices again, including forever stamps

The US Postal Service recently increased the cost of sending first-class mail. So, if you plan on mailing anything anytime soon, you'll want to ensure you have the correct postage amount before dropping your letters in the mailbox.

It seems like every time we turn around, the price of stamps has gone up again. The United States Postal Service just filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission of another price change, set to take effect July 10, 2022.

This time, the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp will increase by two cents, from 58 cents to 60 cents. While this may not seem like a lot of money, it can add up quickly for those who rely on the mail for communication or who send a lot of packages.

Fortunately, there are a few ways to offset the cost of postage increases. For example, many post office locations offer discounts for bulk purchases, and there are also a number of online retailers that sell stamps at a discounted rate. By taking advantage of these options, you can help to keep your postal costs under control.

Additionally, the Forever stamp can be used to mail a one-ounce letter regardless of future price increases. So, if you're looking to stock up on stamps, the Forever stamp is still your best bet. In the meantime, we'll all have to get used to paying a little bit more to mail our letters and packages.

While this may be frustrating news for consumers, it's important to remember that the US Postal Service is facing steep costs to maintain its operations. Inflation and increased operating expenses have put a strain on the Postal Service's budget, and the recent price increase will help to offset some of these costs.