Popular discount supermarket chain opening multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania

The popular discount supermarket chain Grocery Outlet plans to open multiple new store locations in Pennsylvania.

4x6/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Grocery Outlet is a popular supermarket chain that offers deeply discounted prices on a wide variety of food and household items. Who couldn't use to save a few dollars on food and other household items these days, right?

The first store is scheduled to open at the Allen Street Shopping Center on September 15, 2022. This will be the second Allentown location for the Grocery Outlet chain. Another Grocery Outlet is already located at 4628 Broadway.

According to local reports, another Grocery Outlet store is planned for the old Rite Aid location in the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. However, we don't have a firm opening date for that location yet.

However, there is already another Grocery Outlet store location about eight miles away on Old York Road in New Cumberland.

The new stores will offer residents a convenient place to shop for groceries and create new jobs in the communities where they are being built. Therefore, Grocery Outlet's presence in Pennsylvania will help to boost the local economy.

This expansion is part of Grocery Outlet's larger goal of becoming the leading discount grocery retailer in the United States.

The company's expansion into Pennsylvania is a welcome development, and it is sure to benefit both shoppers and the state as a whole.