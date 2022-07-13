Beloved family-owned Pennsylvania restaurant closes abruptly after 17 years

A popular family-owned restaurant in Pennsylvania closed abruptly this week after feeding local patrons for nearly two decades.

Nadya Photo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

After 17 years in business, Chill Grill in Wilkes-Barre has closed its doors for good. The popular restaurant was known for its made-to-order burgers and sandwiches, as well as its pancakes, subs, and breakfast burritos.

On July 10, 2022, the owner posted a message on the restaurant's Facebook page stating the restaurant would be closing permanently the next day on July 11th. More than 85 members of the community expressed their support and condolences regarding the abrupt closure.

While the closure may have come as a surprise to many in the Wilkes-Barre community, the reality is that the business had been struggling for some time, primarily due to circumstances that were beyond the owner's control.

Mary Ellen Higdon opened the Chill Grill in 2005, and it quickly became a favorite spot for families in the area.

However, like many small businesses, the Chill Grill struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic. Family-owned businesses are the backbone of the American economy, but they are also some of the most vulnerable during times of crisis.

Unfortunately, the restaurant was forced to close because of various financial challenges stemming from the pandemic. While this is a sad story, it is also all too common. The pandemic has devastated small businesses across the country, and many have been forced to close their doors permanently.

The closure of Chill Grill is a devastating loss for the community, but it is also a stark reminder of the challenges faced by small businesses across the country.