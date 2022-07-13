Popular Florida restaurant closes abruptly after 12 years

A popular restaurant in Florida recently announced that it would be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over a decade.

Bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Simply Sara's, a popular restaurant in Ortega, Florida, has announced that it will be closing its doors for good after serving patrons in the community for over 12 years.

The owners, James, and Sally Mangham, said the closure was due to economic changes that have not been favorable to the restaurant industry.

The Manghams opened Simply Sara's in 2011, and it quickly became a local favorite thanks to its homey atmosphere and delicious food.

The restaurant was known for its authentic, Southern-style menu with items like fried chicken, baked ham with sweet potatoes, pork chops, and homemade desserts like Sally's signature crispy cookies. It was a popular spot for locals and tourists and always had a cozy, down-home vibe.

Over the years, the couple has watched as other restaurants have come and gone, but they always held out hope that Simply Sara's would be able to weather the storms. They loved their restaurant and their regulars and were determined to keep going as long as possible.

However, increasing costs and declining revenue have finally taken their toll, and the Manghams have decided to close the restaurant for good.

Although Simply Sara's will be missed, the Manghams say they are grateful for the memories they've made over the past 12 years.

We wish them nothing but the best as they move into the next chapter of their lives.