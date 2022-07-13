Popular Vermont restaurant and deli set to close July 22

A beloved restaurant and deli in Vermont is set to close this month's end.

Bit 245/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The owner of The Food Bar, Alex Morano, announced Monday that the eatery would close its doors for good on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The Food Bar opened on April 2, 2021, at 34 Park Street in Essex Junction and was famous for its pasta, pork roll, and hot Italian sandwiches. According to the restaurant's website, Morano started the eatery after being inspired by traditional American and Italian dishes popular in Morano's home state of New Jersey.

Morano said in a statement that the business is grateful for the community's support but that the pandemic has made it challenging to keep the company afloat.

This has been a difficult time for the restaurant industry, with many small restaurants struggling to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic.

The main challenges include food price increases, worker shortages, and supply chain issues. These problems have been exacerbated by the closure of indoor dining, which has been a primary source of revenue for restaurants.

Many restaurants have had to rely on delivery and takeout orders, which are often not as profitable. As a result, many restaurants have been forced to lay off workers or even close their doors permanently. The pandemic has wreaked havoc on the restaurant industry, and it will likely take years for the industry to recover fully.

If you have a chance to stop into the Food Bar before it closes on July 22nd, you should take advantage of the opportunity. We wish the owners all the best as they move into the next chapter.