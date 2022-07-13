Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 years

A beloved family-owned restaurant in Massachusetts is closing its doors after serving patrons for over 34 years.

Grki/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's the end of an era for Fernandez Family Restaurant in Holyoke.

After nearly three decades of serving the Holyoke community, the Fernandez Family Restaurant is closing its doors for good at the end of this month.

The popular establishment is known for its traditional Puerto Rican dishes, and customers said they couldn’t believe it was shutting down. Many of the restaurant’s loyal customers have been coming for years and said they would miss the food and the friendly service.

Owner Luis Fernandez said the decision to close was difficult, but he is ready to retire and spend more time with his family. Unfortunately, this is a common reason why many family-owned restaurants suddenly close.

Many such establishments struggle to stay afloat without someone at the helm who is passionate about the business.

The restaurant's last day of service will be on Friday, July 22, 2022.

The restaurant has been a staple in the community, and many residents are sad to see it go. While the news of the closure may be disappointing to some, the owner wants to thank all the customers who have supported the restaurant over the years. Without them, the ongoing success of the restaurant would not have been possible.

While it's always sad to see a local business close, we're grateful that the Fernandez family has chosen to retire while they're still at the top of their game. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors.