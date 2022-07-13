Ohio restaurant chain closes popular location after 9 years

A popular Ohio restaurant chain is closing one of its most popular locations this month after being in business for more than nine years.

Melt Bar and Grilled, a popular restaurant chain in Ohio, recently announced that it is closing one of its locations in Columbus’s Short North district.

While the restaurant chain has multiple locations throughout Ohio, it was forced to close this popular location due to a worker shortage.

With the ongoing pandemic and many people out of work, the owner said they couldn't find enough employees to fill all the necessary positions. As a result, they made the difficult decision to close the restaurant. The restaurant had been struggling to find enough workers for several months, and the closure will allow the company to redirect its resources to other locations.

Melt Bar and Grilled is known for its grilled cheese sandwiches and unique atmosphere. The concept was born from Cleveland musician and chef Matt Fish’s love of great craft beer and the humble grilled cheese sandwich.

In 2006, Fish took his passion for food and drink and turned it into a business, opening the first Melt Bar location in Lakewood, Ohio. Since then, Melt Bar and Grilled has become a popular restaurant chain throughout Ohio, known for its inventive takes on the classic grilled cheese.

The menu features over 30 sandwiches, each made with fresh, local ingredients and paired with an expertly selected beer. Until recently, the chain had expanded to twelve restaurant locations throughout Ohio.

The Short North location will be missed by many. In the meantime, customers can still enjoy the restaurant's other sites.