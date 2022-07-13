Historic Michigan restaurant set to close after 30 years on July 17th

A popular restaurant in Michigan will be closing its doors for good later this month after serving the community for more than three decades.

Pixgo/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cass Cafe, a popular restaurant in the Cass Corridor, is set to close its doors on July 17th after 30 years in business.

Over the years, the cafe has become a staple of the community, serving fresh, local cuisine to locals and tourists alike. But, despite its popularity, the restaurant will be closing its doors for good next month.

Chuck Roy opened the popular cafe in 1993 to offer vegan and vegetarian-friendly options to residents. According to reports, Roy said that the restaurant had been struggling for a while. He didn't want to close it down, but he had no other option due to economic challenges.

This news shocks many who have known and loved the cafe over the years.

The restaurant industry has been struggling due to various economic challenges in recent years. First, food prices have been rising, making it difficult for restaurants to keep their menu prices affordable. At the same time, there has been a shortage of workers, driving up labor costs.

In addition, many restaurants have been hit hard by increased rent and other property expenses. Finally, supply chain issues have led to shortages of some ingredients and other food items. As a result of these challenges, many restaurants have been forced to close their doors.

While it will be sad to see it go, we can all take comfort in knowing that the memories made at Cass Cafe will live forever.