Gov. Hochul announces grand opening of new attraction in New York state

Kristen Walters

Families in New York state have a new attraction to enjoy. A new museum just hosted its grand opening in one of the state's popular parks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UCQvv_0gd4YrUC00
Thinkstock Images/Photo Images/Canva Pro

The much-anticipated grand opening of the Children's Museum at Saratoga took place on July 11, 2022, following a multi-million dollar renovation project to relocate the Museum to the historic Lincoln Bathhouse in Saratoga Spa State Park.

The new museum features interactive exhibits designed to engage and educate young children and their families. With three different wings to explore, there is something for everyone.

Governor Hochul was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which took place at 10 AM yesterday.

The Children's Museum is a place where kids can have fun while learning about the world. The museum offers something for everyone, featuring exhibits on topics like science, math, and literacy.

Kids can experiment with hands-on activities, learn how things are made, and even play pretend at the mock grocery store or fire station.

The new museum was designed with universal accessibility so everyone could enjoy the attraction.

In addition, the museum has a calming room that provides a quiet space for visitors to decompress. With so much to see and do, the Children's Museum will surely be a hit with kids of all ages.

Whether you are looking to learn about the world or have some fun, the new Children's Museum is the perfect place for you.

The Children's Museum at Saratoga will surely be a hit with locals and visitors alike, and we can't wait to check it out.

