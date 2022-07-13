Popular Texas restaurant chain set to open new location on July 19th

A new restaurant specializing in authentic Tex-Mex cuisine is set to open its doors in Texas this month.

Knape/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Gringos Mexican Kitchen, a new restaurant specializing in authentic Tex-Mex cuisine, is set to open its doors in College Station on July 19th. The grand opening event will begin at 4 pm.

The restaurant promises a dining experience unlike any other in the area. Guests can expect to find all of their favorite Tex-Mex dishes on the menu and a few surprises.

From enchiladas and tacos to fajitas and quesadillas, Gringo's Mexican Kitchen will serve all your favorite dishes with a fresh, homemade twist. In addition to traditional entrees, the restaurant will also offer an extensive selection of margaritas, other cocktails, and a variety of Mexican beers.

The new restaurant, located at 4300 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station, is currently hiring for multiple positions, including bartenders, bussers, hosts, cooks, cashiers, servers, and dishwashers.

The College Station Gringo's location is the chain's fifteenth location.

Gringo's Mexican Kitchen has been a favorite among Texas residents since 1993. The restaurant is known for its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine, but it also offers a variety of other savory menu items.

Patrons can enjoy signature items such as Southwest Eggrolls and unique salads like the Southwest Shrimp & Avocado Salad. In addition, each Gringo's Mexican Kitchen location has a margarita and spirits cantina, providing the perfect place to relax and enjoy a meal with family and friends.

So whether you're in the mood for a casual lunch or a festive evening out, check out the Gringos Mexican Kitchen grand opening in College Station or one of their other locations in Texas.