Hundreds of people waited in line for 16 hours to get into a popular new Missouri restaurant

Would you wait in line for 16 hours to be one of the first people to eat at a new restaurant in Missouri? If so, you're in good company. According to reports, hundreds of people lined up and waited for hours to be one of the first to get into a brand new Missouri eatery.

For many people, food is more than just a necessity. It's a passion. So when a new restaurant opens, it's not uncommon for people to line up to be among the first to try it.

That's precisely what happened when Pizza Ranch opened its doors in Joplin on July 11, 2022. According to reports, some people waited in line for 16 hours to be one of the first one hundred patrons through the door.

They were rewarded with a voucher for a free pizza once a month for an entire year.

While that may seem like a long time to wait, it was well worth it for many food enthusiasts. After all, there's nothing like being one of the first to sample a new restaurant's offerings. And judging by the long line on opening day, pizza lovers in Joplin are excited about Pizza Ranch's arrival.

Pizza Ranch is a buffet-style restaurant featuring pizza, chicken wings, salad, and desserts. The restaurant also features a Fun Zone Arcade with 26 games and five community rooms that can be rented for parties and events.

Pizza Ranch was founded in 1981 in Hull, Iowa, and has since grown to become one of the largest pizza chains in the Midwest. The restaurant is known for its family-friendly atmosphere and commitment to giving back to the community.

Pizza Ranch provides various opportunities for people to get involved, including volunteering, fundraisers, and special events.

Whether you're looking for a place to enjoy a great meal or a fun night out, Pizza Ranch is sure to please. So be sure to stop at the new Joplin location when you can. Now that the grand opening event is over, the wait to get in should not be as long.