Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16th

The popular second-hand shopping chain, Goodwill Industries, is opening a new location in Massachusetts this month.

Juanmonino/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Goodwill Industries International is set to open a new second-hand store in Pittsfield on July 16th.

The new store, located at Allendale Shopping Center, will offer a wide variety of second-hand goods, including clothing, furniture, and household items. This store will replace the current Goodwill location in Pittsfield at 457 Dalton Ave, which will also be closing this month.

This new location will allow Goodwill to serve even more community members and provide them with access to affordable, quality goods.

Goodwill is a non-profit organization that relies on donations from the public to provide its services. The store will create new jobs for residents, and it will help to raise awareness of the importance of recycling and reuse.

The company is committed to helping people in need, and all the proceeds from the new store will support its programs and services. Goodwill Industries' mission is to provide "a hand up, not a handout," and it is hoped that the new store will positively impact the community.

In addition to providing affordable shopping options, the new store will also create jobs for local residents.

Goodwill is looking forward to becoming a part of the Massachusetts community and helping to make a difference in the lives of those who need it most.

So whether you're looking for a new outfit or a gently-used couch, be sure to check out Goodwill's new store in Pittsfield when it opens on July 16th.