New casino hosts grand opening in Virginia this month

This month, a new casino opened its doors in Virginia, and it's already generating a lot of excitement.

Mbbirdy/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Bristol Casino opened its doors to the public on July 8, 2022, and it's sure to be a popular destination for tourists and locals alike.

The casino, located at 500 Gate City Highway in Bristol, features a variety of games and amenities, including 870 slots, 21 tables, and a sportsbook, making it the perfect place to try your luck or have a good time.

The new casino will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and includes non-smoking gaming areas. In addition, visitors can dine at Mr. Lucky's restaurant, which features contemporary regional cuisines such as pasta, soup, steaks, and seafood.

If you're looking for more casual cuisine, stop into the Brick'd pizza spot for a quick slice before returning to the games. The casino also features a sports bar called the Bristol Bar, which has a lounge and offers live entertainment.

The casino also features 35 big-screen TVs showing all the major sporting events and nightly drink specials. It also offers free parking for guests.

The new casino is also the future location of a new Hard Rock Cafe, which will be opening later this year.

So whether you’re looking to hit the jackpot or relax with a cold beer, the Bristol Casino is the place to be. It's the perfect way to spend a fun night out or a weekend getaway.

The new casino in Virginia is sure to provide an enjoyable experience for all.