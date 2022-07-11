Award winning cookie shop set to open new location in Ohio on July 15th

Ohio residents with a sweet tooth will soon have a new place to satisfy their cravings.

Kondor83/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Crumbl Cookies will celebrate its grand opening in Beavercreek on July 15th from 8 am until midnight. The gourmet cookie shop will be located at 2260 N. Fairfield Road.

According to the shop's website, the store will feature "the world's best cookies." While we don't doubt that Crumbl's Cookies will be amazing and delicious, only time will tell if they are the best in the world.

However, Crumbl has won numerous awards for its famous cookies. They won "Best Cookie in Utah" in 2019, and Yahoo Finance called them the "nation's fastest-growing gourmet cookie company." So, they may very well be on their way to winning the title of best cookie in the world.

We certainly can't wait to try them and find out.

The store is unique because it offers a rotating cookie menu with different featured flavors each week. This week's flavors include:

milk chocolate chip

double fudge brownie

frosted strawberry pop-tarts

lemon cupcake

chocolate toffee cake

peanut butter mystery

The cookie shop also offers catering with a wider variety of flavors, such as Berry Crunch, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, and Buckeye Brownie, among many others.

The company was founded by two cousins, Jason McGowan and Sawyer Hemsley, who set out to create the perfect cookie. The new location is a franchise of the original brand owned by Kendra and Eric Stringham.

Whether you're looking for a quick snack or a special treat, the new Crumbl Cookie shop will have something to suit your taste. So mark your calendars and get ready to indulge in some delicious treats on July 15th.