Pennsylvania home improvement and construction projects halted due to building material shortage

As anyone who has attempted a home improvement project knows, construction is filled with delays and setbacks. However, recent delays in Pennsylvania have been caused by an unexpected shortage of building materials.

Ivonne Wierink/Canva Pro

A building material shortage has caused construction projects across Pennsylvania to grind to a halt. As a result, homeowners are left with unfinished rooms, and businesses are struggling to complete their expansion plans.

The situation is expected to improve in the coming months as production levels begin to catch up with demand. However, in the meantime, the shortage is causing significant problems for contractors and homeowners alike.

For example, recently, homebuilders in Pennsylvania have been unable to source garage doors. The situation got so bad earlier this year that many people building new homes boarded up the space where the garage door was meant to be.

Homeowners and building contractors often waited for several months for a garage door to come in.

According to sources, other materials have been challenging to get, like kitchen cabinets, shingles, and windows.

The shortage is due to several factors, including increased demand for home improvement projects and decreased production of certain building materials.

The combination of these factors has resulted in higher prices for many common construction materials, making it difficult for contractors to purchase the necessary supplies. In some cases, the cost of materials has more than doubled.

In the meantime, Pennsylvania homeowners and businesses are advised to plan their projects carefully and allow extra time to source necessary materials. You may want to push any home improvement projects back a few months if you can.