Home of popular Pennsylvania NFL team set to change name

One of Pennsylvania's revered NFL professional football stadiums is getting a brand new name.

Dmytro Aksonov/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ home stadium, Heinz Field, is reportedly set to get a new name. The stadium has been known as Heinz Field since it opened in 2001. It was named after the late Henry J. Heinz II, the chairman of the Steelers’ ownership group at the time.

Sources say that Heinz paid $57 million for a 20-year agreement for the naming rights. However, the company was unwilling to renew the contract for another term.

According to Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan, Heinz is planning to end its deal with the Steelers and is currently in talks with another company about renaming the stadium.

This morning Fillipponi tweeted, "the ketchup bottles are coming down." He also noted that the stadium will be renamed "Acrisure Stadium" after a Michigan-based insurance company that purchased the naming rights.

Steeler's fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment with the impending name change. However, one person commented that he intends to continue calling his beloved stadium "Heinz Field" anyway.

While nothing has been finalized yet, it's possible that we could see a new name on the stadium as early as next season. But, whether you're a fan of Heinz ketchup or not, this news is sure to be disappointing for Steeler Nation.

What do you think?

Will you continue to call the Steeler's stadium "Heinz Field?"

Will Pittsburghers accept the change?

Or is it good to shake things up from time to time?

Share your thoughts in the comments.