Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rd

A popular restaurant in New York state is set to close at the end of this month.

Patarapong/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week the owners of The Kitchen Table restaurant in Albany announced they would be closing up shop at the end of the month.

On July 16, 2022, the popular eatery at 300 Delaware Avenue will serve its last meal to the public.

The restaurant has been described as a "casual, farm-fresh bistro that offers a rotating, seasonal menu highlighting regional harvests."

They offered various vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options on the menu, which patrons in the area will surely miss. The popular restaurant currently has over 950 reviews on Google, with a 4.5 average, which is no easy feat for a local restaurant.

The owners cited numerous reasons for the closure, including a decline in business, worker shortages, and personal health challenges that the owner is currently battling.

The closing of The Kitchen Table, which previously operated under New World Bistro, leaves a big hole in the Capital Region's culinary landscape. The restaurant was one of the most popular and acclaimed to open in the past 13 years. It will be sorely missed by everyone who loves its food and atmosphere.

The closure is a reminder of how hard the restaurant industry has been hit in recent years. Many restaurants have faced similar challenges, including business declines since the pandemic and staffing challenges.

The restaurant industry has been one of the hardest hit in recent years. We hope other restaurants in the area can weather the storm and stay open for business.