Pennsylvania stores limit purchases of emergency contraception

Multiple store chains in Pennsylvania have limited the purchase of the popular emergency contraception known as "the morning-after pill."

Fizkes/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular pharmacy chain Rite Aid recently announced they would be capping sales of emergency contraception pills such as Plan B and Aftera at many of its Pennsylvania stores.

The move comes in response to fears that the fall of Roe vs. Wade may lead to increased demand for the popular contraceptives.

Rite Aid is not the only company to take action in Pennsylvania.

Recently, CVS Health announced that it would also be limiting sales of the pills to three per customer. In a statement, CVS said it was "committed to ensuring women have access to this important medication."

The decision to limit sales has been met with criticism from some who argue that it will make it more difficult for women to get the pills.

However, both companies say they are taking steps to ensure that the pills are available to those needing them. The limit is designed to make sure the stores do not run out of supplies, ensuring that everyone who needs the medication has access to it.

By capping sales, the companies are ensuring that everyone who needs an emergency contraception pill will be able to get one, regardless of whether or not abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania.

According to sources, as soon as sales return to normal levels, both stores plan to lift the limits on buying over-the-counter medication.

If you think you may need emergency contraception, don't hesitate to speak to your healthcare provider.