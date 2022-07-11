Another popular South Carolina restaurant closes due to increased food costs and staffing issues

A popular South Carolina restaurant is closing its doors after ten years of serving delicious Southern-inspired meals because of staff shortages and increased food costs.

Gregory Lee/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's always sad to see a local business go under, especially one that was as beloved as Brother Shuckers.

Brother Shuckers was a local favorite in Myrtle Beach for its delicious seafood and signature crab cakes.

Unfortunately, the rising cost of food and ongoing worker shortages caused the business to close. This is a problem that many restaurants have been facing recently.

The restaurant owners announced on their Facebook page that the business, located at 4999 Carolina Forest Boulevard, closed on July 5, 2022.

Of course, it's not just Brother Shuckers that has been affected by recent economic changes. The restaurant industry as a whole has been struggling, with many businesses forced to close their doors permanently.

This is due to a variety of factors, including rising food costs and ongoing worker shortages. It's a tough time for the industry, but hopefully, things will improve soon.

Many local restaurants are doing what they can to adapt and survive. Some are offering new and innovative menus, while others are focusing on providing outstanding customer service.

Whatever the approach, it's clear that restaurants need to be creative and resourceful to succeed in today's economy.

In the meantime, we'll all be missing Brother Shuckers and hoping other businesses can weather the storm.

The closure of Brother Shuckers is a reminder of how fragile the restaurant industry is and how important it is to support local businesses.