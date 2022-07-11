Organic meat in short supply as processing plants struggle to keep up with demand

The recent surge in demand for organic meat has caught many processing plants by surprise, causing many grocery stores and supermarkets across the county to run low on stock.

According to industry experts, the organic meat market has grown by double in the past few years and shows no signs of slowing down. While this is good news for farmers, it has created a bottleneck at the processing level.

Many organic processing plants cannot keep up with the increased demand, so organic meat is often in short supply in local supermarkets around the country. This can be frustrating for consumers trying to buy organic meat, but it is essential to remember that the processing infrastructure is still catching up after several years of challenges caused by the global pandemic.

These small-scale facilities often face various financial, labor, and regulatory challenges. For example, meat processing regulations are primarily written with large processors in mind, making it difficult for smaller processors who work with organic farmers to operate profitably.

Small farmers who raise organic livestock are typically unable to work with larger meat processors as an alternative because they do not have enough product to be given preference over larger producers. As a result, organic meat is often in short supply.

In the meantime, we can all do our part by supporting local organic farmers and ranchers. By buying organic meat from them directly or from local butchers, we can help keep them in business during these difficult times.

Hopefully, the situation will improve soon, and organic meat will again be readily available at reasonable prices.