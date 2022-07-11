Organic meat in short supply as processing plants struggle to keep up with demand

Kristen Walters

The recent surge in demand for organic meat has caught many processing plants by surprise, causing many grocery stores and supermarkets across the county to run low on stock.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiWFC_0gbdVS8E00
Handmade Pictures/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to industry experts, the organic meat market has grown by double in the past few years and shows no signs of slowing down. While this is good news for farmers, it has created a bottleneck at the processing level.

Many organic processing plants cannot keep up with the increased demand, so organic meat is often in short supply in local supermarkets around the country. This can be frustrating for consumers trying to buy organic meat, but it is essential to remember that the processing infrastructure is still catching up after several years of challenges caused by the global pandemic.

These small-scale facilities often face various financial, labor, and regulatory challenges. For example, meat processing regulations are primarily written with large processors in mind, making it difficult for smaller processors who work with organic farmers to operate profitably.

Small farmers who raise organic livestock are typically unable to work with larger meat processors as an alternative because they do not have enough product to be given preference over larger producers. As a result, organic meat is often in short supply.

In the meantime, we can all do our part by supporting local organic farmers and ranchers. By buying organic meat from them directly or from local butchers, we can help keep them in business during these difficult times.

Hopefully, the situation will improve soon, and organic meat will again be readily available at reasonable prices.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# food# organic# business# economy# money

Comments / 3

Published by

Follow for business, political, and economic news impacting your community.

Pennsylvania State
37716 followers

More from Kristen Walters

Virginia State

Serial restaurateur set to open new restaurant in Virginia on July 15th

An exciting new dining experience is coming to Virginia this weekend. The opening of a new restaurant is always an exciting event in any town. It's a chance for locals to sample new cuisine and for entrepreneurs to showcase their talents. It also brings with it new jobs, new flavors, and a new sense of excitement.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania libraries giving out free lunches to kids this summer

Some Pennsylvania libraries are giving out free lunches to kids this summer to help battle food insecurity until school starts up again in the fall. Across Pennsylvania, families are struggling to put food on the table. According to a recent report, nearly one in four children in the region live in poverty, and one in nine people in Pennsylvania are dealing with food insecurity.

Read full story
3 comments
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin woman says her rent went up more than $500 this year

A Wisconsin woman is speaking out about a steep rent increase that has made it difficult to meet ends. Jean, a Wisconsin woman who prefers not to give her last name, told reporters that her rent went up by nearly $500 this year.

Read full story
16 comments
Harrisburg, PA

World famous Mecum Car Auction is coming to Pennsylvania this month

Calling all car enthusiasts. The world-renowned Mecum Car Auctions will sell more than 1,000 classic and exotic cars in Pennsylvania this month. Mecum Auctions is returning to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, this month for their annual car auction.

Read full story
Sioux Falls, SD

Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27th

Later this month, a popular grocery store chain will celebrate the grand opening of a new location in South Dakota with giveaways, discount cards, prize sweepstakes, and more. The popular family-owned grocery store chain Natural Grocers recently announced that the grand opening of its new Sioux Falls store would be on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

Read full story
1 comments

Controversial restaurant owned by Colorado Congresswoman closed July 10th

A popular but controversial restaurant owned by a Colorado Congresswoman was forced to close on July 10th. Typically, when someone opens a restaurant, they expect that they'll be able to continue leasing the space for the foreseeable future. However, that was not the case for Colorado's Republican Congresswoman, Lauren Boebert.

Read full story
10 comments

Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13th

A popular grocery store in New Jersey is closing next month, leaving many residents scrambling to find a new place to do their weekly grocery shopping. Change can be difficult, especially when it comes to our daily routines. We become creatures of habit, and the comfort of the familiar is often hard to give up. That's certainly the case with the impending closure of a popular grocery store, Superfood Town, on Route 35 in Ocean Township.

Read full story
8 comments
Michigan State

Major Michigan cannabis distributor abruptly closes multiple store locations

A major cannabis distributor in Michigan recently closed multiple store locations with little notice to their employees or customers. It's always sad to see a local business close its doors. We've seen so many companies struggle to stay afloat in recent months, and it's heartbreaking to see yet another one succumb to the challenges of the market.

Read full story
15 comments
Washington, PA

Another popular retail clothing store in Washington set to close after 29 years

A popular independently-owned clothing store in Washington is closing its doors after serving the community for nearly three decades. Another iconic retail clothing store is closing down due to the pandemic.

Read full story
4 comments

Pennsylvania summer camp teaches kids how to become wealthy

A unique summer camp in Pennsylvania cleverly named "Buy the Hood" aims to teach kids how to become wealthy through investing, buying real estate, and managing personal finances.

Read full story
1 comments
Columbus, OH

Popular craft brewery chain opening new location in Ohio this summer

A unique brewery is set to open in Ohio this summer. The Fattey Beer Company, known for its unique and flavorful brews, is expanding to Ohio this summer. The New York-based brewery plans to open a new taproom and bottle shop in Uptown Westerville, located at 74 S. State Street in Columbus.

Read full story
Charlotte, NC

Beloved North Carolina restaurant and art gallery closed this week

Another popular restaurant and art gallery in North Carolina has closed its doors food good this week. After two years in business, the popular vegetarian restaurant Alchemy has closed its doors.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Iconic New York restaurant closes after 65 years

A popular and iconic restaurant in New York has closed its doors for good this month after serving the community for more than six decades. Saturday was a sad day for New York food enthusiasts.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania waitress "shocked" by generous tip left by out-of-town patron

A waitress at a small restaurant in Pennsylvania got quite the surprise this week when a man from out-of-town left her a very generous tip. Being a waitress is not an easy job. You are on your feet for hours, running back and forth and dealing with sometimes difficult customers. But, you also have to be attentive to your customers, make sure their food is cooked the way they like it, and then give them their bill at the end of the meal.

Read full story
9 comments
Missouri State

Popular cannabis dispensary chain set to open new Missouri location on July 16th

A popular cannabis dispensary chain is opening a new location in Missouri this week. Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced today a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri.

Read full story
10 comments
Texas State

Beloved Texas diner set to close July 30th

A popular American-style diner in Texas will be closing its doors for good at the end of this month. It is always sad to see a local restaurant close its doors, but sadly, it has become common.

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Satisfy your sweet tooth at Pennsylvania's famous Dessert Festival on July 16th

Looking for some delicious summer fun this weekend? Why not check out the Dessert Festival at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex this Saturday. If you're looking for a summer treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth, look no further than this weekend's Dessert Festival.

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf authorizes $300 million to increase staff in nursing homes

There is good news for nursing homes in Pennsylvania. Governor Wolf has authorized an additional $300 million yearly in Medicaid reimbursements, meaning that Pennsylvania nursing homes will receive nearly 20% more funding.

Read full story
13 comments
Pittsfield, MA

Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16th

The popular second-hand shopping chain, Goodwill Industries, is opening a new location in Massachusetts this month. Goodwill Industries International is set to open a new second-hand store in Pittsfield on July 16th.

Read full story
1 comments

USPS just raised postage prices again, including forever stamps

The US Postal Service recently increased the cost of sending first-class mail. So, if you plan on mailing anything anytime soon, you'll want to ensure you have the correct postage amount before dropping your letters in the mailbox.

Read full story
51 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy