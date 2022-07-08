Popular garden supply store chain opening new location in Pennsylvania

A big box garden supply store chain is opening a new location in Pennsylvania this month.

Ronstik/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Tractor Supply Co., one of the largest national rural lifestyle retailers, announced in late 2021 that it was planning to move into the storefront previously occupied by Toys ‘R’ Us at 1280 Route 22 outside Phillipsburg.

Well, that day has finally come.

The new store will welcome customers for the first time during its grand opening when it opens at 8 am on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Pohatcong Plaza in Pohatcong Township.

Tractor Supply Co. offers a uniquely personal customer experience, whether shopping online or in-store. Through its network of over 2,000 retail locations and extensive e-commerce capabilities, Tractor Supply Co. serves professional landscapers, farmers, and those who enjoy rural lifestyles.

The company specializes in outfitting its customers with everything they need to maintain their properties and care for their land and animals. From fences and pet care supplies to power equipment and livestock feed, Tractor Supply has everything customers need to live the rural lifestyle.

Tractor Supply Co. is popular among customers for its low prices, selection of products, and friendly customer service.

In addition, Tractor Supply Co. frequently hosts events such as pet adoptions and farm equipment demonstrations. These events help to create a sense of community among customers and further solidify the retailer’s position as a trusted source for all things related to home, land, and animal care.

Tractor Supply Co. is a great place to shop for all your agricultural needs. With its move into the area, the company is poised to become a valuable resource for those who live and work in Pennsylvania.