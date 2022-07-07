CVS Pharmacy closing store locations in multiple states this month

A national pharmacy and wellness chain is closing store locations in several states this month.

KRW Media Images

CVS is preparing to close two more stores in the US this month.

The first store slated for closure is in El Paso, Texas, with the doors set to close on July 14, 2022. The second CVS store set to close is located in Warner Robins, Georgia, and its closure is scheduled for July 20, 2022.

According to sources, the company said the decision was made after considering several important factors, including "maintaining access to pharmacy services in underserved communities."

While the company did not specifically cite financial reasons for the closures, cost-cutting measures likely motivated the move. CVS has been struggling in recent years, and underperforming by closing stores is one way to improve its bottom line.

While the closures of these two stores will be a blow to the communities they serve, it is worth noting that CVS has over 9,800 locations across the country. For now, CVS remains one of the largest and most ubiquitous pharmacy chains in the United States.

While it's always sad to see a local business close its doors, these closures should not surprise you. In recent years, CVS has shifted its focus to online and digital sales, and its brick-and-mortar locations have struggled.

Nevertheless, the company's decision to close these two stores will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the communities they serve. CVS has been a staple in many neighborhoods for years, and its closure will leave a significant void.