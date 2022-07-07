Popular Oklahoma barbecue restaurant set to close at end of July

A popular barbecue restaurant in Oklahoma will be closing its doors at the end of July after nine years despite being a favorite spot for locals.

Bhofack2/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Backdoor Barbecue, a beloved Oklahoma City institution, is closing its doors at the end of July. On the 31st, the popular barbecue restaurant will be serving its last meals to the Oklahoma City community.

The restaurant, located at 315 NW 23rd Street, has been a local favorite for years. They are especially well known for their delicious barbecue and friendly atmosphere.

However, inflation has taken its toll on the business, and the owners have decided to close rather than continue to raise prices. Even with recent price increases on the menu, the market price for quality meats has become unsustainable for the business.

Food prices have risen significantly, and many customers have been forced to cut back on their visits. As a result, the restaurant has been struggling to stay afloat.

According to sources, the restaurant's employees have been offered jobs at the company's sister eateries, Pizzeria Gusto and Big Truck Tacos.

While the restaurant is closing, the owner mentioned that they would continue catering at local events. We're sad to see them go, but we're glad they'll still be around in some capacity.

While this is disappointing news for barbecue lovers, the owners are hopeful that their loyal customers will understand their decision. They encourage people to visit before July 31st to enjoy one last meal at Backdoor Barbecue.

We wish the owners the best of luck with the other restaurants they own in the area.