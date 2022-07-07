Water and sewer rates are about to go up in several Pennsylvania counties

In Pennsylvania, water and sewer rates are about to go up in multiple counties. This is due to a variety of factors, including the rising cost of treatment and repairs to aging infrastructure.

Birkholz/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Utility companies in several counties across Pennsylvania have recently announced plans to raise water and sewer rates for residential customers.

For example, if you live in Cranberry Township you will be facing a water and sewer rate hike in the near future.

The township announced that it is planning to increase its water and sewer rates, including a base-rate increase as well as an increase of .63 cents per thousand gallons for water usage.

According to sources, Cranberry Township officials said that the rate hike is necessary in order to deal with increasing operation and maintenance costs, as well as construction projects that are planned for the next several years.

On the other side of the state, Pennsylvania American, the utility company that serves several eastern Pennsylvania counties, has submitted a proposal to the Pennsylvania Utility Commission asking to raise water and sewer rates by 25 percent for residential customers living in Chester, Bucks, and Montgomery counties.

While an increase may be inconvenient, it is important to remember that these services are essential and that the utility companies are working to provide a high-quality service.

In addition, the rate increase will help to ensure that the water and sewer system can continue to provide reliable safe and service for years to come.

If you have any questions about the upcoming rate increases, be sure to contact your local water and sewer company.