Historic New Jersey deli closing after 120 years

A historic New Jersey deli that has been serving the community for more than a century will soon be closing its doors for good.

Jupiter Images/Canva Pro

It's the end of an era for a beloved New Jersey deli. For nearly 121 years, the Citarella family has been serving up some of the best meats and deli sandwiches in New Jersey. But this week, they will be serving their very last customer.

Citarella's Meats and Deli, located at 57 Prospect Ave in Red Bank, is set to close its doors for good on Friday. The deli has been a staple in the community for generations and will be sorely missed.

Despite their long history, the family has decided to close up shop.

Andrew Citarella, the third-generation owner of the deli, says that it was a difficult decision to make but that it was time to close the family business and move on to the next chapter of this life. He plans to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests.

According to Customers, customers have been flooding the deli all week, stocking up on their favorite sandwiches and reminiscing about old times.

It's clear that the Citarella family has made a lasting impact on the community, and they will be dearly missed. While it's sad to see such a historic business close its doors, the Citarella family is grateful to have served their community for many years.

They will be missed by all their loyal customers. We wish the family well as they move into the next phase of their lives.