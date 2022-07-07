Popular Texas supermarket chain closing store location this summer

A popular supermarket chain in Texas has announced plans to close one of its store locations in August.

Odua Images/Canva Pro

On Tuesday, Food City announced on its Facebook page that the El Paso location at 5400 Alameda Avenue would be closing down soon due to downsizing.

The Alameda Food City location will be closing its doors on August 31st.

For years, the store had been a convenient place to pick up groceries, and its absence will be felt by many. Food City had become known for its friendly staff and competitive prices.

The news was met with backlash from customers who expressed their opinions on social media. The post prompted a flurry of activity in the comments section, with many people expressing their views on the matter.

Some commenters lamented the loss of a convenient grocery store, while others lamented the decline of small businesses in the area.

Many people were upset because they said that Food City is the only affordable grocery store in the area, and the closure will force them to drive further for groceries.

Others argued that there are other affordable grocery stores in the area and that Food City is unnecessary. Still, others speculated about possible reasons for the closure, such as competition from larger grocery chains or a decline in foot traffic.

Some have even started a petition in hopes of keeping the store open. While it is unfortunate that the store is closing, it is understandable given the current circumstances.

Whatever the reasons for the closure, it is clear that many community members will miss Food City.