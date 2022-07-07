Beloved South Carolina restaurant closing after 15 years on July 23

A beloved restaurant in South Carolina is closing its doors for good on July 23 after serving the community for more than 15 years.

Italian restaurant Bacco announced its closure on social media last week. The popular eatery at 976 Houston Northcutt Boulevard in Mt. Pleasant was in business for over fifteen years before shuttering its doors.

The announcement did not give a specific reason for the closure but thanked customers for their support over the years. Many commenters on the post expressed sadness at the news and shared memories of their favorite dishes from the restaurant.

Chef Michael Scognamiglio has always been passionate about food. Growing up, he frequently watched his grandmothers cook traditional Italian dishes and knew he wanted to follow in their footsteps one day. After attending culinary school and working in various restaurants, he finally realized his dream when he opened Bacco in the summer of 2007.

The restaurant featured a menu of classic Italian fare with a modern twist. Chef Scognamiglio's family roots in Venice and Naples heavily influenced his cooking style, and he strived to create both flavorful and visually appealing dishes.

The restaurant will close its doors on Saturday, July 23, 2022. So whether you’re a longtime fan of Bacco or have never been there before, stop in and enjoy a meal before the opportunity is gone forever.

While it is always sad to see a beloved business close its doors, Bacco will be remembered fondly by those who enjoyed its food and atmosphere.