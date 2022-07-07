Popular Tennessee restaurant chain closing multiple locations this month

A popular Tennessee restaurant chain is closing multiple locations this month.

Arinahabich/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Whitt’s Barbecue, a family-run restaurant chain, has announced it will close two of its locations in Nashville. The family-run restaurant chain has been a staple in the community for years, and it is sad to see them go.

The West Nashville location, on Alabama Avenue off Charlotte Avenue, and the Antioch location, on Antioch Pike at Haywood Lane, will both be closing.

Whitt’s has been a part of the Nashville community for over 44 years, and these closings will be a sad loss for many locals. The restaurants are known for their signature pork shoulder sandwiches, as well as their rib plates and sides.

The decision to close the restaurant was made after a careful review of the company’s operations.

While the exact reasons for the closures have not been given, it is likely that the COVID-19 pandemic has played a role. With indoor dining restrictions in place for much of the past year, many restaurants have struggled to stay afloat.

The company has not announced any plans to close any of its other locations. in Tennessee. Whitt’s has been in business for more than five decades and has multiple locations throughout Tennessee.

Many in the community will feel the loss of these two Whitt’s locations, but the memories of their delicious barbecue will live on.

While this is unfortunate news, we are grateful for the time we had with Whitt’s, and we hope that the family-run business will continue to thrive elsewhere.