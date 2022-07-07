Popular supermarket chain opening another store location in Maryland next week

A popular grocery store chain with over 300 stores across the United States is opening another location in Maryland next week.

Getty Images/Canva Pro

Looking for a new place to do your grocery shopping? Check out Lidl.

On Wednesday, July 12, 2022, the German grocery store chain Lidl will open its first location in Baltimore City at Northwood Commons.

The store will hold an open house event from 6 PM to 7 PM, allowing shoppers to tour the store and sample some of the products. You'll be able to see for yourself what makes Lidl such a great place to shop, and you might find some new favorite products too.

This marks the 17th Lidl store in Maryland, and the chain shows no signs of slowing down its expansion across the United States.

Lidl is known for its low prices, its wide selection of both international and local products, and commitment to sustainability. The store's innovative layout is also designed to reduce wait times and maximize efficiency.

With its entry into the Baltimore market, Lidl is poised to provide city residents with a convenient and affordable option for their grocery needs.

The grand opening event is an excellent opportunity for those curious about the store to come and see what it offers. It is also a chance for Lidl to show its appreciation for the community's support. Therefore, shoppers should plan to come early to take advantage of all the event offers.

So mark your calendar and come on down to the new Lidl location in Baltimore City on July 12th.