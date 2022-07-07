Lottery ticket worth almost $500,000 just sold from Pennsylvania gas station

You will want to double-check your numbers if you recently purchased a Pennsylvania lottery ticket because you may be holding a winning ticket worth nearly half a million dollars.

Banks Photos/Getty Images/Canva Pro

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a ticket worth $488,000 was recently sold at a Pennsylvania gas station in Lancaster County.

The winning ticket, worth $488,530.50, was sold at the Turkey Hill at 1612 Lincoln Highway East in Lancaster and matched all five balls drawn on Friday, resulting in a jackpot win.

The winning numbers are 8-9-16-41-42.

Cash 5 is a lottery game offered in many states, including Pennsylvania, where players select five numbers from 1 to 43. If the player’s chosen numbers match the numbers drawn by the lottery, the player wins the jackpot. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 324,632.

The game also offers smaller prizes for players who match three or four of the numbers drawn. Cash 5 is a popular game because it allows players to win big prizes without spending much money on tickets. In addition, the game is easy to understand and quick to play.

For these reasons, Cash 5 is a great game for anyone who enjoys playing the lottery.

If you happen to have purchased a lottery ticket in Pennsylvania recently, be sure to check your numbers against the winning ones. You may be the lucky winner of a big prize.

If you are the winning ticket holder, call the Pennsylvania Lottery Office at 1-800-693-7481 for instructions on collecting your cash prize.