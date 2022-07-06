Multiple new retail and restaurant businesses opening soon in Montgomery County

Several new restaurant and retail businesses are opening soon in Montgomery County.

Ricardolmagen/Getty Images/Canva Pro

It's an exciting time to be a Montgomery County resident. Multiple new retail and restaurant businesses are set to open in the coming months, adding even more variety and flavor to the already vibrant local scene.

At least three new businesses have signed leases at the King of Prussia Town Center this week. This is exciting news following the recent openings of Cork & Candles and Pizzeria Vetri.

The county is seeing a surge in new businesses, thanks to its strong economy and growing population.

The new businesses that will be opening in the Town Center soon are:

The Shade Store

Buff City Soap

Spread Bagelry

The Shade Store, which has locations in Ardmore and Philadspecializescialized in custom blinds, drapery, and window shades.

Buff City Soap, which currently has a location in Wilmington, Delaware, creates delighful smelling handmade soaps which are plant-based. The shops make fresh soap in stores daily.

Spread Bagelry, which has multiple locations in Philadelphia and Bryn Mawr, serves up Montreal-style bagels baked in a wood fire oven. Stop in for a quick breakfast in you're in the area, or you can have them cater your next breakfast meeting.

After these new businesses move into the King of Prussia shopping center, it will be at nearly one hundred percent capacity.

With so much new development on the horizon, it's clear that Montgomery County is quickly becoming a destination for those who appreciate good food, good shopping, and good living.

So whether you're looking for interior decor or a delicious breakfast, check out the new businesses opening soon in Montgomery County.