Airlines offer travelers big-time cash and a free pizza to cancel travel plans

Kristen Walters

The airline industry has faced more than its fair share of challenges in the past few months, from pilot shortages to overbooked flights. But some of their unorthodox business practices have left many travelers scratching their heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DSi7N_0gWvNbqe00
Creatas/Photo Images/Canva Pro

For months now, air travelers have been sharing stories about flights that were booked months in advance but canceled at the last minute because the airline overbooked the flight.

Other travelers reported feeling a sense of relief when they were allowed to board their flight, only to wait for hours on the tarmac and then be told that the flight had been canceled.

This had led to quite a bit of backlash from angry travelers who have had enough of these frustrating practices that have left them stranded at airports for hours and even days.

To quash some of the anger from travelers, some airlines have started offering incentives to ticket holders who agree to give up their seats.

Last week, a man tweeted that Delta had offered passengers ten thousand dollars if they voluntarily gave up their tickets for an overbooked flight. Others commented that they were offered cash plus a free pizza in exchange for canceling their travel plans.

While some might say that these passengers got lucky with the airline's generous offer, not all passengers get the same treatment, and some are not given a choice to give up their tickets. Instead, they are told there is no room for them on the flight.

However, if your tickets are canceled by the airline, under federal law, you are entitled to up to four hundred percent of your one-way ticket price.

Have you ever been bumped from a flight?

Has this situation prevented you from making travel plans?

Let us know what you think in the comments.

