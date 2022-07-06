Popular Florida restaurant closes its doors abruptly after two years

A popular Florida restaurant closed down suddenly after just two years in business. But the owners say you haven't seen the last of them yet.

Daniel Megias/Getty Images/Canva Pro

Last week's closure announcement from Mason Jar Provisions likely came as quite a surprise for fans of the popular up-and-coming restaurant.

The Orlando-based eatery at 805 E. Washington Street opened just two years ago in Thorton Park and amassed quite a following. But unfortunately, Sunday, June 26, 2022, was its last day serving customers.

Customers described the restaurant as "cozy with lots of Southern charm" in a recent review. They also said the staff was friendly and made you feel like a guest in their home. Someone even said the restaurant served "the best fried shrimp" they ever had.

During Mason Jar Provision's two-year stint in Thorton Park, they garnered 120 Google reviews with an impressive 4.5-star average rating.

It was clear that Mason Jar Provisions was off to a great start. While we're not sure the exact reasons for the sudden closure, the owners hinted that Florida diners may not have seen the last of them yet.

According to sources, a message on the restaurant's now-defunct website said, "keep eyes on your socials for a new concept opening soon." The business's final Facebook page post also says they will "be back bigger and better very soon."

There is no word yet on where the new concept restaurant will open or if it will be a close reincarnation of Mason Jar Provisions, but we're excited to see what happens in the future.