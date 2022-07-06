Popular Colorado retail store closing after 60 years

A popular Colorado retail store is closing its doors after nearly six decades.

Antonio Diaz/Getty Images/Canva Pro

The owners of Larrabee's Furniture & Design recently announced that they would be closing their Littleton location at the end of the year.

The news comes as a surprise since the business has been doing quite well despite the challenges presented by the global pandemic over the past few years.

The owners told local reporters that they were able to plan ahead and stock up on many popular furniture items so they could continue serving their customers.

This allowed Larrabee's Furniture to fare far better than some of their competitors, who could not get certain pieces in because of supply chain challenges.

Ultimately, the owners decided to close the business after receiving a lease renewal letter from their landlord that required them to commit to a long lease term at the property.

While business is good today, the owners couldn't be sure that the family-owned furniture store would be able to perform as well a decade from now, especially with the growing popularity of online sales.

Therefore, they chose not to renew their lease and close that store instead.

According to reports, the Larrabees, who are now in their 70s, are sad to see the store go, and they are grateful to their staff and the community for supporting their family business for the past 60 years.

However, they also mentioned that this was the best thing to do for their family, and they look forward to having more free time to spend with their grandchildren.

We wish the Larrabee family all the best as they move into retirement and thank them for their contribution to the local business community over the years.